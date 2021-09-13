 Skip to main content
Biden, leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet in person
Biden, leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet in person

Biden, leaders of Australia, India, Japan to meet in person

President Joe Biden salutes before boarding Air Force One for a trip to visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to host the leaders of Australia, India and Japan for a four-way meeting later this month to strategize about COVID-19, climate change and other issues.

Spokesperson Jen Psaki announced Monday that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will travel to Washington to meet with Biden at the White House on Sept. 24.

Biden had hosted a virtual meeting of the group, referred to as the “Quad,” in March.

Psaki said the meeting shows the administration's commitment to the Indo-Pacific region as the U.S. aims to counter a rising China. As part of that commitment, Vice President Kamala Harris recently visited Singapore and Vietnam.

The meeting agenda will include discussion of COVID-19, climate change, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific, she said.

