Biden: Nearly 3M get health coverage during COVID-19 sign-up

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that 2.8 million consumers took advantage of a special six-month period to sign up for private health insurance coverage made more affordable by his COVID-19 relief law.

He called the number encouraging and urged Congress to help lower health care costs.

“That’s 2.8 million families who will have more security, more breathing room, and more money in their pocket if an illness or accident hits home,” Biden said. “Altogether, 12.2 million Americans are actively enrolled in coverage under the Affordable Care Act — an all-time high.”

Biden ordered the HealthCare.gov marketplace to reopen Feb. 15 for six months, through Aug. 15, to give people who lost their jobs and health care benefits due to the pandemic the opportunity to sign up for coverage for themselves and their families.

That coverage then became more affordable in April due to enhanced subsidies in the COVID-19 relief law, which attracted even more enrollment.

Biden said an all-time high of 12.2 million people are now covered by under Affordable Care Act.