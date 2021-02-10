Biden nominates California's Su as deputy labor secretary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden nominated Julie Su, the head of California’s labor agency, on Wednesday as the deputy U.S. secretary of labor, potentially putting another Californian in a top administration job and focusing a brighter spotlight on the state's ongoing unemployment fraud scandal.

If confirmed by the Senate, Su would be tasked with helping to lead a sprawling department that oversees laws that regulate worker standards and pay, workplace safety, workers’ compensation, unions, family and medical leave and more. She would work in partnership with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Biden's nominee for labor secretary, if he is confirmed.

Su was tapped in 2019 by Gov. Gavin Newsom to lead the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. It oversees everything from unemployment insurance to workforce development, as well as the Agricultural Labor Relations Board and the Public Employee Relations Board.

“With a leader like Julie at the helm — a tireless fighter for working Americans and a voice for the voiceless — the U.S. Department of Labor will play a central role in guiding us through recovery toward becoming a safer, more equitable and more prosperous nation," Newsom said in a statement.