 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden, Republicans spar over impact of Dems' economic plan

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats call it the “Inflation Reduction Act.” Republicans say it's a “tax and spending spree.” And everyone has a study they say proves it.

Recent bipartisan action in Congress on matters ranging from producing computer chips to expanding NATO isn’t extending to the latest economic package from Democrats, which is generating a battle of dueling statistics and projections over whether it would help or hurt the economy.

People are also reading…

For President Joe Biden, the Senate Democrats’ $739 billion package can help lower inflation, cut the budget deficit, address climate change and lower medical bills — a message that he’s trying to sell to the wider country amid intense Republican criticism.

Biden appeared at a virtual event Thursday to highlight the proposal with leaders from General Motors, Cummins, Kaiser Permanente and the AFL-CIO, among other organizations. He called on Congress to listen to the public, dig into the numbers and vote for the bill.

“Look at the facts,” Biden said. “Pass it. Get it to my desk. Pass it for the American people. Pass it for businesses and workers. Pass it for America.”

But GOP lawmakers have their own sets of numbers. They counter that the 15% minimum corporate tax included in the package would hit U.S. factories and middle-class workers. They say energy costs would increase, while innovations in health care would decline because of price caps on prescription drugs. They say IRS audits would affect hit more people.

“This bill will slam manufacturing,” Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, said Wednesday. “The bottom line here is this tax is dangerous for America.”

Republican senators quickly cried foul after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., struck the deal last week. The agreement still needs backing from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to pass an evenly split Senate in which Vice President Kamala Harris is the tiebreaker.

What many economists say is that the plan could modestly reduce inflation in the long term and improve the federal government's financial outlook. But it's unknown whether a skeptical public will trust the experts or stick to their beliefs and the most emotionally resonant talking points.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the proposal would reduce budget deficits by $305 billion over the next decade. That includes roughly $200 billion from increasing IRS funding by $80 billion. The tax agency will be able audit people making more than $400,000 and collect taxes that are owed but going unpaid.

But the size of the deficit reduction could be even greater.

The Treasury Department estimates indicate that IRS enforcement could raise a net $400 billion over the next decade, while improving customer service such that the agency could go from answering just 15% of its phone calls to all of them, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal figures.

The private Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates the deficit reduction could be as much as $1.9 trillion over two decades, largely because Medicare would be able to negotiate down the price of prescription drugs.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model estimates that inflation would decline after 2024, though the effect would be statistically negligible.

On Tuesday, congressional leaders were sent a letter signed by 126 economists that concluded: “This proposal addresses some of the country’s biggest challenges at a significant scale. And because it is deficit-reducing, it does so while putting downward pressure on inflation.”

Yet the measure carries some controversy because of how it relies on tax laws.

The roughly $370 billion devoted to climate change includes tax breaks for “clean” electricity and for manufacturing, as well as breaks for buying electric vehicles. It would impose a fee on methane and charge a minimum tax of 15% on companies with more than $1 billion in profits.

“It’s just a catalog of tax hikes and green boondoggles that Democrats have wanted for years, with a false new label slapped on the front,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Tueday.

Republicans say the corporate tax would violate Biden's pledge not to increase taxes on people making less than $400,000. Their evidence is an analysis by Congress' Joint Tax Committee, which assumes that part of the cost of the tax would be passed on to workers in the form of lower pay.

Columbia University economist Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel prize winner who worked in the Clinton administration, said the corporate minimum tax is unlikely to place a burden on workers because of its design.

"That’s just what we just say is right wing rhetoric," Stiglitz said. “The argument that it will be shifted either to customers or wages is very, very weak."

Still, higher taxes are likely to come at a cost.

Based on estimates by the joint committee, Republicans note that nearly half of that minimum tax would hit manufacturers, a group that political leaders have often pledged to protect.

Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the center-right American Enterprise Institute, estimated that the minimum tax could undermine the benefits of existing tax incentives for companies to invest in new equipment and buildings.

Manchin has described the minimum tax as closing a "loophole" rather than a tax increase, while Pomerleau said the senator is inaccurate in his description.

The "minimum tax doesn’t close any loopholes -- it leaves all the loopholes open,” Pomerleau said. “It just subjects companies to a parallel tax. It’s an unideal ‘patch’ on the tax code.”

At the Thursday's roundtable, Biden specifically asked manufacturers whether the bill would hurt or help them.

Jennifer Rumsey, CEO of Cummins, which makes engines and power generation products, told him the bill would be “good for the economy and the environment.”

“We need the right policies,” she said. “And many of those market-based incentives that we think are needed are included in the Inflation Reduction Act.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

Justice Alito mocks foreign critics of abortion reversal

Justice Samuel Alito mocked foreign leaders’ criticism of the Supreme Court decision he authored overturning a constitutional right to abortion, in his first public comments since last month’s ruling. The justice’s remarks drew more criticism as well as some support. Speaking in Rome at a religious liberty summit, Alito spent only a couple of minutes on the subject of abortion, and then only to discuss his foreign critics _ an unusual step for a high court justice. Alito singled out Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Harry of Great Britain, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The decision by the court’s conservative majority led roughly a dozen states to shut down or severely restrict abortions within days.

White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit

White House decries China rhetoric over Pelosi Taiwan visit

The White House is criticizing Beijing’s rhetoric over an expected visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and vowing the United States “will not take the bait or engage in saber rattling." White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Monday underscored that the decision whether to visit the self-ruled island that China claims as its own was ultimately Pelosi's. Kirby said administration officials are concerned that China could use the visit as an excuse to take provocative retaliatory steps including military action, such as firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or around Taiwan. Local media in Taiwan say Pelosi is expected to arrive Tuesday night.

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

EXPLAINER: Why is a Pelosi visit to Taiwan causing tension?

China is warning it will respond forcefully if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi proceeds with a planned visit to Taiwan. Pelosi would be the highest ranking U.S. politician to visit the self-governing island democracy since 1997. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary, and its military buildup in recent years has largely been oriented toward such a mission. Beijing objects to all official contact between Taipei and Washington, but this time, the stakes appear to be higher. China marks an important military anniversary on Aug. 1 and later this year will open an important party congress where leader Xi Jinping is expected to seek an unprecedented third term.

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Stephen King testifies for government in books merger trial

Bestselling author Stephen King has testified in a federal antitrust trial in Washington. Tracing his own history beginning as an unknown author in the 1970s, King laid out a portrait of a publishing industry that has become increasingly concentrated over the years. He testified as a witness for the U.S. Justice Department. The government is trying to convince a federal judge that the proposed merger of Penguin Random House and rival Simon & Schuster, two of the world’s biggest publishers, would thwart competition. In his testimony Tuesday, King described himself as “a freelance writer.” He said publisher consolidation "is bad for competition.”

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Ex-anchor Lake, lawyer Robson in tight Ariz. GOP gov's race

Vote counting continues in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. And Trump-backed Mark Finchem won the GOP primary to be secretary of state, who oversees elections.

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor. The win Tuesday sets up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has millions in her campaign fund. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations. The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother..

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones' lawyer mistakenly sent two years of texts to Sandy Hook parent's lawyers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News