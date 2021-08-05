Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback

The Trump rollback of the Obama-era standards would require a projected 29 mpg in “real world” stop-and-start driving by 2026. It wasn't clear what the real world mileage would be under the Biden standards. Under Obama administration rules, it would have increased to 37 mpg.

Automakers said in statements they would work toward the 40% to 50% electric vehicle sales goal.

“You can count on Toyota to do our part,” said Ted Ogawa, the company's North America CEO, adding that the goal is great for the environment and Toyota employees.

General Motors, Stellantis and Ford said in a joint statement that their recent electric-vehicle commitments show they want to lead the U.S. in the transition away from combustion vehicles.

But they said the change is a “dramatic shift” from the U.S. market today, and can only happen with a policies that include incentives for electric vehicle purchases, adequate government funding for charging stations and money to expand electric vehicle manufacturing and the parts supply chain.