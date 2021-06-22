Biden to 'bring every resource' to manage busy storm season

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that his administration needs to “bring every resource to bear" to deal with natural disasters as huge swaths of the country have already endured extreme weather with the summer season just starting.

The president said he plans to meet next week with western governors to discuss preparation for heat, drought and wildfires.

“I insist on being ready for whatever comes our way," Biden told reporters ahead of an emergency preparedness briefing from Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House homeland security adviser

The White House was spotlighting preparedness as the Western U.S. has experienced extreme heat and wildfires and the Atlantic Ocean has already seen three named storms, including Tropical Storm Claudette. The storm killed at least 14 people in Alabama.

A tornado swept through communities in heavily populated suburban Chicago late Sunday, damaging more than 100 homes, toppling trees, knocking out power and causing multiple injuries.