Biden to name Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

Gene Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package, a White House official said Monday.

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden himself had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and key leaders at federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, said the official, who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.