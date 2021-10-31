 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden unveils new steps to strengthen global supply chains

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday unveiled several new steps the U.S. is taking to strengthen and streamline supply chains as he convened world leaders at the Group of 20 summit to discuss the bottlenecks hampering the global economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden is viewing the issue through a global lens, offering new funding and processes to help ports in Mexico, Central America and Asia as one of his proposals. He noted that few citizens had ever tracked the flow of goods at ports until it became clear this year that the infrastructure for moving goods around the world is badly broken and in need of repair.

“Supply chains are something that most of our citizens never think twice about until something goes wrong,” Biden said. “It isn’t a problem any one of our nations can solve through unilateral actions. Coordination is the key reason for this meeting."

Despite devoting a combined $15 trillion to combat the fallout from COVID-19, many of the world's largest economies are slogging through mass shortages as ships are waiting to dock, the prices of shipping containers climb, not enough trucks exist to haul goods from ports, and virus outbreaks halt factory production.

Supply chain issues have emerged as a point of economic and political pain for Biden, as the delays have contributed to inflation and potentially put a damper on holiday shopping. Republican lawmakers have cited the threat of inflation and supply chain challenges in critiquing Biden's economic leadership.

People are also reading…

The president signed an executive order to streamline access to critical minerals and materials. The Defense Department would be empowered to release raw materials from the National Defense Stockpile, allowing for a faster response to shortfalls in the U.S. industrial base.

Separately, the State Department will also provide funding to assist Mexico and Central America in relieving supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks. This follows the recent U.S.-ASEAN summit where new funding was announced to simplify customs and clearance procedures.

The Biden administration will also work with other nations as the president announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will host a summit next year on building stronger supply chains that can withstand setbacks from a pandemic or the extreme weather caused by climate change.

Separately Sunday, Biden held individual talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore. He also appeared with Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, to discuss an agreement resolving a trade dispute the U.S. and EU.

The president will also hold a formal news conference, though his domestic agenda might generate as much attention as his foreign policy efforts. House Democrats were eyeing a Tuesday vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion spending plan for families, health care and the environment, and on his $1 trillion infrastructure plan that has already cleared the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

Obama sharply criticizes Youngkin in Va. governor's race

RICHMOND, Va (AP) — Former President Barack Obama offered a sharp rebuke of the Republican candidate for Virginia governor, Glenn Youngkin, as he encouraged voters on Saturday to support Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the closely watched race.

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

America 'on fire': Facebook watched as Trump ignited hate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The reports of hateful and violent posts on Facebook started pouring in on the night of May 28 last year, soon after then-President Donald Trump sent a warning on social media that looters in Minneapolis would be shot.

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

Kleefisch downplays threats targeting school board members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed threats against school board members, saying recently that she would "love” for those targeted with anger during the pandemic to have experienced what she and former Gov. Scott Walker did during the Act 10 union protests a decade ago.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

How the weather may affect your trick-or-treating

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News