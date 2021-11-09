 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Biden vax-test mandate covers government workers in Michigan

  • 0

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration's requirement that many private-sector workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or, if their employers allow it, get tested weekly also applies to many of the roughly 586,000 government employees in Michigan.

That is because Michigan is one of 26 states to operate and enforce workplace safety rules instead of the U.S. government. Federal law requires those states with Occupational Safety and Health Administration-approved plans to cover state and local government workers, including school employees.

“Coverage of the public-sector employees in state plans like Michigan is one of the great advantages of having a state plan. In federal OSHA states, the public-sector employees do not have any OSHA protection,” said Jason Moon, a spokesman for the state Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Michigan's private and public employers with 100 or more workers must require them to get fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. Employers can instead adopt a policy mandating employees to either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing. Unvaccinated workers also must wear masks starting no later than Dec. 5.

People are also reading…

“Our members, by and large, have seen that it is not exactly a vaccine mandate. So they're looking to what the testing protocols might look like for employees that opt out and things like that,” said Peter Spadafore, deputy executive director for external relations at the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators. “But we know at the association that the science points us toward vaccination and testing and masking being some of most effective tools to prevent the spread.”

A federal appeals court over the weekend paused the regulation from taking effect. The White House has expressed confidence that it can withstand legal challenges.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

Education fight a winning message in Va., but not everywhere

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Several high-profile school board candidates who fought COVID-19 restrictions and anti-racism classes lost their election bids Tuesday, while the Republican candidate for Virginia governor won after making education a key part of his campaign.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenpeace sues Volkswagen over climate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News