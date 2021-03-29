Biden wants $4T infrastructure package approved over summer

Initially, White House officials considered a plan that would lean more on spending, but that approach was abandoned out of fears that it could trigger a spike in interest rates, which itself could send federal debt payments skyrocketing.

The choice to limit the impact on the federal deficit may help the White House counter critics who say that the nation’s spending imbalance is out of control.

But paying for the proposals with new revenues would also set up the administration to have to persuade Congress to pass a package of tax increases on wealthy Americans and companies that combined would represent the largest hike in generations.

Republicans are objecting to the scope of the enormous package and the potential tax increases that would be needed to pay for it. With the Senate evenly split, 50-50, Democrats could very well be once again forced to rely on their own votes for passage

One key Republican, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, last week warned Democrats against a go-it-alone approach as happened on the virus aid plan.

“I’m very disappointed with what I’m reading, because I’m envisioning that the same thing is going to happen,” Capito said.