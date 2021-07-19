Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

The president is pushing for more than $4 trillion in combined spending with the hopes of prolonging solid economic gains. Biden’s $3.5 trillion package focused on climate, schools and families will need support from all 50 Senate Democrats to clear a party line vote.

Key to Biden’s message is that the growth is occurring as intended and helping the U.S. middle class. Yet much of it is expected to fade as the economy fully heals from the pandemic.

But his $973 billion infrastructure deal with a group of Senate Republicans lacks a clear plan for how to pay for it, as GOP lawmakers have backed away from tougher enforcement by the IRS.

Instead, senators in the bipartisan group are considering rolling back a Trump-era rule on pharmaceutical rebates that could bring in some $170 billion to be used for infrastructure. No decisions have yet been made as senators prepared to huddle late Monday to discuss next steps.