Biden's AI czar focuses on societal risks, preventing harm

“That was actually the time in the evolution of computer science that it actually had more women in it than any time since,” she said. “Unfortunately, it’s gone down since then.”

More than a decade later, Parker was one of a group of women who were encouraged to pursue their own ideas at an MIT robotics lab in the 1980s and 1990s and went on to become prominent leaders in the male-dominated field, according to fellow lab alumnus Helen Greiner, co-founder of iRobot, the company that makes Roomba vacuum cleaners.

“Lynne was one of the pioneers” in the field of multi-robot systems, or swarms of robots that could cooperate with one another, Greiner said.

For her 1994 dissertation, Parker borrowed a trio of iRobot's early machines — small wheeled rovers — to test a new software system she called Alliance, designed to help robots learn from each other and environmental conditions to cooperate on a mission. It was a precursor to the robotic teams now seen maneuvering around each other to transport goods in Amazon warehouses, or the flocks of drones being tested by the military.

Greiner said she's thankful to have a robotics expert with decades of experience in such a top White House role.

“It’s important to make sure there’s funding for people doing the cutting edge research, that we stay ahead of other countries,” Greiner said. “She could be spending her time doing research but instead she has chosen to try to herd a lot of cats together.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0