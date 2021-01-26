Biden's Commerce pick, Raimondo, voices tough line on China

Much of her hearing was focused on regional issues, with lawmakers from coastal states focused on protecting valuable fishing industries and lawmakers for rural states calling for enhanced access to broadband. She confirmed her interest in working with them on those issues and emphasized the need to tackle climate change. She noted as governor that she oversaw construction of the nation’s first offshore wind farm .

Some lawmakers have voiced concerns about the Trump administration's work on the census. Raimondo promised to give the Census Bureau more time to crunch the numbers for the 2020 census if the bureau needs more time. She also promised to take politics out of the process of producing the numbers used for apportioning congressional seats among the states and the distribution of $1.5 billion in federal spending each year. Critics say the Trump administration had politicized the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident by trying to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census questionnaire, attempting to exclude people in the U.S. illegally from the apportionment figures and speeding up the schedule for the count and data processing.