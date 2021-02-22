Big Arizona utility to pay overcharged customers $24 million

The 2017 rate increase approved by state utility regulators raised residential rates an average of 4.5% and required all 1.1 million residential customers to choose new rate plans. The utility said its average customer would see a $6 per month increase. But many customers said they were confused by the new plans and rate structures and complained to the utility and its regulators, the Arizona Corporation Commission.

APS CEO Jeff Guldner said in a statement Monday that moving all its customers to new rate plans was a “major undertaking and there are areas where we could have done better."

“This agreement acknowledges that and recognizes our commitment to inform customers of their service plan options and to provide effective tools and resources for choosing the one that’s right for them,” Guldner said.

He said the utility now provides all residential customers information each month on whether they could save money on a different rate plan and they can switch as often as they want.

Brnovich said in a statement that he is committed to ensuring that both large and small businesses ensure that their customers have adequate information about products and services.

APS serves 1.1 million residential customers in 11 of 15 Arizona counties. It did not admit wrongdoing in reaching the settlement, which requires court approval.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0