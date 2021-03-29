Big tech and independent shops clash over 'right to repair'

Jones believes tech companies want to control the repair business and would rather customers purchase brand new devices rather than repair aging ones. When devices are repairable, he worries about unnecessary long-term environmental impacts pushing people to purchase new technology will bring: “We’re going to have landfills so overloaded, we’re going to have to start living on top of old printers or computers,” he said.

Consumer Electronics Association lobbyist Walter Alcorn noted how device manufacturers operate in a competitive marketplace and told lawmakers that their worries about unauthorized repair shops tinkering with their technology could compromise public perception of their products.

“One of the reasons that consumer electronics manufacturers are so sensitive is that their business model is based on their brand reputation,” he said. “The concern that these companies have in protecting their brands — and these products still carry their names on them — is in particular that the repairs will be done wrong or that substandard parts will be included and the customer experience will be different.”

Sam Metz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

