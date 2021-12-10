Bill legalizing sports betting in Ohio heads to governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans could began gambling on some of the state's college and professional teams just a little over a year from now under legislation legalizing sports betting on its way to the desk of Gov. Mike DeWine.

The bipartisan bill creates three types of licenses to be overseen by the Ohio Casino Control Commission, with a start date no later than Jan. 1, 2023. The measure approved by the House and Senate Wednesday would create licenses governing mobile wagering, gambling in bricks-and-mortar operations run by casinos and racinos and by professional sport teams and events, and bars and restaurants with gaming kiosks.

The Ohio measure is the result of negotiations that began after the U.S. Supreme Court said in 2018 that states can approve sports betting.

Ohio sports betting proceeds would be subject to a 10% state tax with the money going to Ohio K-12 schools.

Betting-eligible sports could include Ohio's professional sports teams, motor sports, Olympic events, professional golf and tennis, and major college sports such as football and basketball, but the final determinations will be established by the state Casino Control Commission.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0