Bill seeks to give more NC tax breaks on COVID-19 loans

The legislation would align more closely North Carolina tax laws with federal rules on proceeds from PPP loans created by Congress. Businesses that received the money and spent it according to certain conditions saw their loans cancelled.

The federal government decided the canceled debt is exempt from a business' taxable income and the expenses paid with the money can be deducted, helping a company lower their tax bill. But the General Assembly had only agreed the forgiven loans would be excluded from income on state returns. North Carolina is one of only three states that don't allow expenses as deductions, lawmakers said.

A business generating $50,000 in taxable income last year and and receiving $50,000 in forgiven loan proceeds could have to pay $2,625 in state taxes under current law. But that payment falls to zero if $50,000 in expenses paid with loaned money is included, according to an legislative analysis of the bill.

“Without this type of assistance, a lot of these businesses are never going to recover,” said Rep. David Willis, a Union County Republican and child care center owner.