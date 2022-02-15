Bill to eliminate grocery tax clears Senate panel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s 4.5% state tax on sales of groceries would be eliminated under a bill easily approved on Tuesday by a Senate committee.
The Senate Finance Committee voted unanimously for the bill written by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat. A similar measure that would phase the tax out over three years cleared a House committee last week with bipartisan support.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt endorsed the idea last week in his State of the State address. Neither bill would prohibit cities or counties from levying their own sales tax on groceries.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission has estimated the complete elimination of the state sales tax on groceries would cost the state an estimated $306 million annually once fully implemented.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.