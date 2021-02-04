Bill to end legal notice requirement in newspapers advances

“I am no friend of the newspapers given the history of deliberate and ruthless, reckless political misreporting at times,” he said. “And I’d, of course, personally just love to hit the newspapers where it hurts — money.”

However, he questioned the ability of people using online search engines to find the information they needed that would be scattershot across multiple government websites. He also said the archival information contained by newspapers needed to be preserved with the public notice requirement.

“I believe the necessity of proper physical archiving of news as well as notices for future historians is extremely important," he said.

A number of newspaper executives spoke against the measure, including Pam Morris, publisher of the twice-weekly Idaho Mountain Express based in the resort and recreation town of Ketchum in central Idaho.

“Print newspapers and newspaper websites are the best possible way to let the public know what government is doing,” Morris said. “The bill would unnecessarily break that system and would leave Idahoans in the dark.”

Government websites can hide information under layers of electronic pages, she said.