Bill to kill up to 90% of Idaho wolves signed by governor

Nearly 30 former state, federal and tribal wildlife managers sent a letter to Little last month asking him to veto the measure — saying the methods for killing wolves violate longstanding wildlife management practices and hunting ethics.

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission also opposed the bill because it removes wildlife management decisions from the commission and its experts and gives them to politicians.

Idaho took over management of wolves from the federal government in 2011, and the commission has been liberalizing wolf hunting and trapping over the years. But they have been criticized for moving too slowly.

“Fish and Game had 10 years, and they dropped the ball,” Alder said. “They failed. People are mad at the Legislature (for the new law), but they had to do it. I think it was Fish and Game's ideology against killing wolves that brought this about."

The Idaho Cattle Association representing ranchers said it supports the measure because it allows the free-market system to play a role in killing wolves. Little's family has a long history of sheep ranching in Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game, using remote cameras and other methods, reported in February that the wolf population has held steady at about 1,500 over the last two years.