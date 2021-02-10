Bill to preserve historical racing stays on fast track

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Legislation meant to preserve wagering on historical racing machines in Kentucky stayed on a fast track Wednesday, clearing a House committee one day after it passed the Senate.

The measure has one remaining hurdle to clear in the full House, where opponents plan to make a stand against extending a lifeline to historical racing operations. Those ventures flourished for the state's renowned horse racing industry, but a court ruling last year put the operations in jeopardy.

The bill seeks to fix flaws that led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to rule at least some forms of wagering on historical horse racing don’t meet pari-mutuel wagering standards under state law. The measure would insert such operations into the definition of pari-mutuel wagering.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday he's ready to sign the measure if it reaches his desk, saying historical racing has “kept an industry that Kentucky is known for healthy.”

The proposal sailed through the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee on Wednesday, one day after it passed the Senate on a 22-15 vote. Senate Republicans who overwhelmingly control the chamber were divided on the measure, but supporters forged a coalition with GOP members and Democrats to push it through.