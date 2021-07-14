Bill to retire coal-fired plants gets initial NC House OK

Cooper's opposition likely grew with an approved amendment from bill co-sponsor Rep. Dean Arp that would prevent the state from entering a multistate compact that limits C02 emission in the region through a cap-and-trade program. A state environmental commission controlled by gubernatorial appointees agreed on Tuesday to develop rules to join the 11-state Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative as a primary tool to meet the 70% reduction.

Arp, a Union County Republican, said it's the legislature's job to decide on whether to join: “We are the policymakers.”

The bill, which needed one more vote Thursday before going to the Senate, also would expand solar production but allow Duke Energy to spend $50 million on pursuing a permit to find a location for a new, smaller “modular” nuclear facility.

The measure was panned by several environmental groups, which said it encourages the use of natural gas to fuel these converted coal-fired operations — rather than other technologies. The bill authors counter that the legislation doesn't demand a specific fuel source at three of the five locations. Other industrial trade groups also panned the bill in part for taking decision-making authority away from the Utilities Commission, which sets electric customers rates.