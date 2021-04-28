Bill would allow additional tax on Hawaii's tourist lodging

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A bill that would allow Hawaii's four counties to impose an additional tax on hotel rooms and vacation rentals passed its final reading in the state Legislature.

House Bill 862 removes the allocation of the state's Transient Accommodations Tax to the counties, but allows each jurisdiction to add its own tax of up to 3% on tourist lodging, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Wednesday.

Currently, the state taxes lodging at 10.25%. The tax generated about $640 million in 2019, according to the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

Of that, about $100 million was divided among the counties. The bill removes the counties’ allocation and puts the revenue in the state general fund. The bill would increase taxes on accommodations if the counties choose to add the 3% tax.

The bill also removes some funding for the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Some lawmakers were worried the changes would lower revenues for individual counties. Other said the moves are a way for the state to change its reliance on the tourism industry.