Bill would require Legislature's OK to spend COVID-19 funds

Democratic Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking voted against the measure, saying she had concerns the Legislature would move too slowly to allocate the rescue money during an emergency.

Republican Rep. Ron Nate also voted against the measure, partly out of concern about Idaho accepting federal money.

But most committee members said the Legislature should play a role in spending the money, which can be distributed over the next several years.

The Legislature is expected to wrap up business this month, though it's not clear if lawmakers will adjourn or simply recess so they can call themselves back into session. The Legislature would have to be in session to approve budget bills stemming from the $2.2 billion in rescue money.

“We should be very thoughtful and look at the immediate needs and how we've already addressed them, make sure that before we leave that we're addressing the immediate needs,” said Republican Sen. Jeff Agenbroad. “I think it's good policy to set the balance of the money aside given that we don't know what the future is going to look like, and most of the ARPA dollars are available to us for multiple years.”

Budget bills, when passed by the House and Senate, must be approved by Little.