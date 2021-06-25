'Blindsided' GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt

Voting on the compromise package was always expected to be delayed until the end of the Senate’s July work period. The Democrats’ two-track strategy has been to consider both the bipartisan deal and their own more sweeping priorities side by side.

But Biden’s vow to essentially veto or refuse to sign the bipartisan accord without the companion package being negotiated by Democrats and now expected to near $6 trillion alone throws the process into doubt.

Senators who were part of the bipartisan group were never told of such an explicit linking of the two packages, the two people familiar with the discussions said.

It never came up in their talks with the White House advisers or with Biden himself during Thursday's meeting of the group of 10 key negotiators, they said.

Only after senators tuned in later to Biden's second news conference, where he outlined the path ahead, did frustrations mount and frantic phone calls begin.

Ten Republican senators would be needed to pass the bipartisan accord in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most bills. It appears that McConnell’s criticisms of the way Biden is handling the process could peel away their support.