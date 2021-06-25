 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Blindsided' GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt
0 Comments
AP

'Blindsided' GOP senators put infrastructure deal in doubt

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WASHINGTON (AP) — Livid and “blindsided” over President Joe Biden’s refusal to sign a bipartisan infrastructure deal without passage of his broader priorities, Republican senators Friday were frantically considering options as the future of the sweeping compromise appeared in doubt.

The rare accord faced new uncertainty barely 24 hours after Biden strode to the White House driveway and was flanked by 10 senators from a bipartisan group, with all sides beaming over the nearly $1 trillion compromise.

Senators were described as “stunned,” “floored” and “frustrated” after Biden later put the conditions on accepting their deal, according to people familiar with the private conversations and granted anonymity to discuss them.

“No deal by extortion!” tweeted Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., on Friday.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky signaled the sudden turn of events when he declared that Biden’s messaging from his two news conferences Thursday “makes your head spin.”

The path ahead is now uncertain.

Senators launched into calls Friday seeking answers from the White House after a tumultuous past month of on-again, off-again negotiations over Biden’s $4 trillion infrastructure proposals, his top legislative priority.

Voting on the compromise package was always expected to be delayed until the end of the Senate’s July work period. The Democrats’ two-track strategy has been to consider both the bipartisan deal and their own more sweeping priorities side by side.

But Biden’s vow to essentially veto or refuse to sign the bipartisan accord without the companion package being negotiated by Democrats and now expected to near $6 trillion alone throws the process into doubt.

Senators who were part of the bipartisan group were never told of such an explicit linking of the two packages, the two people familiar with the discussions said.

It never came up in their talks with the White House advisers or with Biden himself during Thursday's meeting of the group of 10 key negotiators, they said.

Only after senators tuned in later to Biden's second news conference, where he outlined the path ahead, did frustrations mount and frantic phone calls begin.

Ten Republican senators would be needed to pass the bipartisan accord in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most bills. It appears that McConnell’s criticisms of the way Biden is handling the process could peel away their support.

Democrats plan to push the broader package through using a special budget process that would allow passage of their own priorities on a simple majority vote of 51 senators, with Vice President Kamala Harris a tie breaker.

Linking the two packages has always been part of the strategy. It's a way for Biden to assure liberal lawmakers he will deliver on their shared priorities and not stop at the smaller, bipartisan package.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archaeologists find 2,000-year-old mummy with a very weird feature

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines
National Politics

Louisiana giving away $2.3M in prizes to encourage vaccines

  • Updated

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will offer residents who have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19 a chance to win a share of $2.3 million in cash prizes and college scholarships, joining the ranks of states hoping financial incentives will persuade those reluctant to get the shots to change their minds.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
National Politics

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News