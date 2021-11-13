Board that oversees constables has links to landlords group

PHOENIX (AP) — When renters are evicted, constables deliver the court orders — sought by landlords — that demand the tenants move out.

But the board that trains and disciplines Arizona’s elected constables has close ties to the most powerful landlord group in the state.

The relationship drew new scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic, when constables played an even more important role in the eviction process, sometimes deciding whether tenants qualified for eviction moratoriums, the Arizona Republic reported.

The Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board has been administered by Capitol Consulting since 2014. The CEO of that group, Courtney LeVinus, is also the CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association.

State law also requires that a representative from the Arizona Multihousing Association serve on the Constable Board, which some tenant advocates say creates an unfair bias when the board hears complaints. State law doesn’t require a board member who specifically represent tenants.

Relatively few constable complaints have been filed since 2015, according to an Arizona Republic investigation. Of those, the Constable Board didn’t side with any renters who filed complaints but did for landlords several times.

A former constable says oversight of the constables needs to be reformed, citing the board’s relationship with the state landlord association.

But David Leibowitz, a spokesman for the Arizona Multihousing Association who also provided responses for Capitol Consulting, said there is no conflict of interest.

“In its contractual role with the CESTB (the Constable Board), the firm has been hired to provide clerical support and office space. That’s it,” he said.

It is unusual for the state to hire an outside entity to manage a board instead of employing state employees to do the job. Megan Rose, spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Administration, said she was not aware of any other boards managed this way.

The unique management setup and the connection between constables and landlords has some advocates and ethics experts concerned about a real or perceived conflict of interest.

“It’s outrageous and pure political patronage,” said Corinne Cooper, a Tucson landlord, tenant advocate and former law professor, of the connection between the Constable Board and the Arizona Multihousing Association.

John Pelissero, senior scholar at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics at Santa Clara University, said the fact that the consulting firm also represents landlords can cause an appearance of a conflict, which can be as damaging as an actual conflict.

“It can undermine the confidence that the public has in the workings of the constable’s office,” he said.

He said the state should consider adopting policies that would prohibit firms from winning state contracts to manage boards or agencies if they also work with entities that will interact with those boards or agencies.

“Minimally, you want to do everything to avoid the appearance that you’re not acting in the public interest,” Pelissero said.

The Constable Ethics Board doesn’t have the power to suspend or fire a constable, and The Republic found some of the board’s recommendations for the elected officials to resign or retire were ignored.

In nine complaints, the board recommended the constable resign, retire or be suspended. At least three did not resign.

The state’s Constable Board is made up of seven members: two constables, a justice of the peace, a county administrator, an appointee from the Arizona Peace Officer Standards Board, a member of the public appointed by the governor and a member of the Arizona Multifamily Association, also appointed by the governor.

The board was created by state law in 2007, replacing the Constable Ethics Committee, which had been established in 2001.

In 2007, the state solicited proposals from private organizations to take over administration of the board, which was previously managed by the Arizona Association of Counties.

Capitol Consulting, the only entity to respond to the state’s solicitation, was awarded a one-year contract, which later was extended to 2019. In 2019, the state entered into a new contract with Capitol Consulting, which expires in 2022.

The state pays the consulting group $36,000 per year to provide office space for the board and handle all of the board’s administrative needs — such as processing complaints, preparing for meetings and handling all correspondence.

The office used by the board is shared by the Arizona Multihousing Association, a 20-year client of Capitol Consulting. LeVinus, Capitol Consulting president and co-founder, also has served as the CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association since 2018.

In Capitol Consulting’s proposals, the company said LeVinus would be the “primary point of contact and administrator for CESTB.” It also said LeVinus was “one of the original stakeholders developing and supporting the legislation establishing CESTB.”

In the proposal, Capitol Consulting disclosed it also works for the Arizona Multihousing Association, Arizona Property Owners and Landlords Association and other organizations related to real estate.

“We do not believe there will be any direct or indirect conflicts of interest,” Capitol Consulting said in its proposal.

Rose said the State Procurement Office did not identify any conflicts of interest before the approval of Capitol Consulting’s contract.

Leibowitz, who answered questions for Capitol Consulting, said there is “no conflict of interest at all, nor is there even the appearance of a conflict,” because Capitol Consulting only provides clerical support and does not have any “decision-making authority over any constable in the state of Arizona or over the Constable Ethics Standard and Training Board.”

“The firm plays no role in the investigation or adjudication of complaints made against constables and no one associated with the firm sits on the board,” he said.

Mike Cobb, a Mohave County constable representing the Kingman precinct who also serves on the Constable Board, said he doesn’t believe the Arizona Multihousing Association has any influence over the board. Capitol Consulting only provides one employee to assist the board, and it’s not LeVinus, he said.

The firm plays no role in the investigation or adjudication of complaints made against constables and no one associated with the firm sits on the board.

“In all the time I’ve been there, you wouldn’t even know (the Arizona Multihousing Association) had anything to do with anything,” said Cobb, who has been on the board for four years.

Maricopa County Constable Scott Blake, representing the Hassayampa precinct, is the chair of the Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board. He provided a written response to The Republic’s questions on behalf of the board.

He said he doesn’t know how any landlord group, including the Arizona Multihousing Association, could influence the board. He said Capitol Consulting’s work for the board is purely clerical.

“All (board) decisions whether financial or complaint related are made during public meetings, and records of the (board) are open for public review, so everything is very transparent,” Blake said.

Beyond the Capitol Consulting connection, state law requires a board member from the Arizona Multihousing Association to sit on the Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board. Currently, that is Christine Shipley, vice president of Dunlap and Magee Property Management Inc., which manages 51 Arizona apartment complexes.

She didn’t respond to requests for comment, the Republic reported.

Cooper, the landlord and tenant advocate in Tucson, said that if landlords get a seat on the board, a member representing tenants should sit on the board as well.

