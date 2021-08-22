Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

The moderates want Congress to quickly send the bipartisan infrastructure measure to Biden so he can sign it before the political winds shift. That would nail down a victory they could tout in their reelection campaigns next year.

“The House can't afford to wait months or do anything to risk passing" the infrastructure bill, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., said Friday. He's a leader of the nine moderate mavericks who each released statements reaffirming their desire that the infrastructure vote come first.

With most of Biden's domestic agenda at stake, it's unimaginable that Pelosi, D-Calif., would let her own party's centrists deal him an embarrassing defeat. That's especially true with the president already under fire over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Democrats' prospects uncertain in the 2022 elections for control of Congress.

Some solution averting a Biden setback in the House seems likely, but it was unclear what that would be.

Pelosi, top House Democrat since 2003, has a long history of doing what it takes to line up the votes she needs on important issues.