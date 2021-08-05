Budget office: Infrastructure bill adds $256B to deficits

McConnell has been acting and voting like a lawmaker ready to set aside — for a few days, anyway — his reputation as a roadblock for one of the Democratic president's chief legislative priorities, opening the door to potentially giving his support for final passage.

“There’s an excellent chance it will be a success story for the country,” McConnell said Tuesday.

The package has much for senators to support, as they tap federal dollars for big-ticket public works projects that their states and cities are typically unable to support on their own.

In days of debate, senators backing the bipartisan package have risen to speak about it on the Senate floor.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has spoken of the dire need to bring running water to rural parts of her state, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., has focused on money to curb coastal erosion in his state and elsewhere.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., talked about how $110 billion in new money for roads and bridges would mean access to markets for farms in Montana such as his own.