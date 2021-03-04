 Skip to main content
Business groups urge Michigan governor to let offices reopen
Business groups urge Michigan governor to let offices reopen

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The governor announced the further loosening of Michigan's coronavirus restrictions, easing capacity limits in restaurants and a host of other businesses while also allowing for larger indoor and outdoor gatherings. The revised state health department order will take effect Friday and last through April 19.

 HOGP

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business groups on Thursday urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work during the coronavirus pandemic rather than extend a restriction set to expire in mid-April.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor's orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules to keep intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work to the extent that employees' activities can feasibly be completed remotely.

Leaders of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and seven local chambers pointed to a decline in COVID-19 case rates in recent months and said manufacturers, heath providers and other businesses have shown in-person work is safe.

Whitmer this week announced the further loosening of business capacity limits and the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.

“We're ready. Businesses are ready,” said Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Rick Baker. “I hope it's an authentic effort.”

The groups have formed a coalition, Reopen Michigan Safely, to press for a full reopening of all businesses. It said a pressing issue is the April 14 expiration of MIOSHA's COVID-19 workplace safety order, which the Whitmer administration is empowered to extend for an additional six months.

“There are many, many things that can be done productively virtually. There are frankly many things that frankly cannot be done productively virtually. What we're asking for here is — let our businesses and their employees work together on what the right approach is in each community and for each business,” said Warren Call, president and CEO of Traverse Connect.

Starting Friday, restaurants and bars, now limited to 25% capacity inside, will have a 50% restriction — up to a maximum of 100 people. A 10 p.m. curfew will shift to 11 p.m. Stores will have a 50% capacity limit, up from 25%. Venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and banquet halls will also be able to have more people — up to 300 patrons within any distinct space inside or 1,000 outside.

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

