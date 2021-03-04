 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business groups urge Whitmer to let offices reopen
0 comments
AP

Business groups urge Whitmer to let offices reopen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Business groups on Thursday urged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let employers reopen their offices for in-person work during the coronavirus pandemic rather than extend a restriction set to expire in mid-April.

In October, after a court ruling upended the Democratic governor's orders, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Administration issued six-month emergency rules to keep intact a requirement that employers prohibit in-person work to the extent that employees' activities can feasibly be completed remotely.

Leaders of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and seven local chambers pointed to a decline in COVID-19 case rates in recent months and said manufacturers, heath providers and other businesses have shown in-person work is safe.

Whitmer this week announced the formation of a workgroup to assess and make recommendations for a phased return to office work.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
National Politics

Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, President Joe Biden and lawmakers are laying the groundwork for another top legislative priority — a long-sought boost to the nation's roads, bridges and other infrastructure that could run into Republican resistance to a hefty price tag.

+12
General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot
National Politics

General: Pentagon hesitated on sending Guard to Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Department leaders placed unusual restrictions on the National Guard for the day of the Capitol riot and delayed sending help for hours despite an urgent plea from police for reinforcement, according to testimony Wednesday that added to the finger-pointing about the government response.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News