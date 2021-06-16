Business leaders discuss how new flag impacts state economy

Wilson, who is president and CEO of Mississippi Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, said he is filled with pride when he sees people all over Mississippi choosing to fly the new flag.

“I see more state flags today than I ever have in my life," he said. “Without question, taking down the controversial state flag was a defining moment for our state.”

Also present at the event was Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Cyrus Ben, who was one of the nine members selected by Republican Gov. Tate Reeves to serve on the Mississippi State Flag Commission.

Commission members parsed through thousands of designs submitted by the public to chose a final design to put on the November ballot.

Ben said serving on the commission was an honor that gave him a chance to educate people in Mississippi about the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the state's only federally recognized Native American tribe.

It's a perspective that has historically been forgotten or overlooked, he said.

“Many are not aware of who we are, that we are still alive and thriving here in central Mississippi,” he said. The new flag design features a gold star is made of diamond shapes that are significant to the Choctaw culture.