Businesses hurt by COVID closures could get paid under bills

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Businesses that were ordered to shut down or limit capacity because of the pandemic could receive financial relief under two bills that would address pending litigation but have riled up county leaders who could be forced to pay out millions.

Both bills provide businesses the chance to apply for property tax reimbursements, although the details vary.

Eric Stafford, a lobbyist for the influential Kansas Chamber of Commerce, said during a hearing Thursday in the Assessment and Taxation committee that the state’s emergency management law allows people to pursue claims for compensation in court if their property is “commandeered or otherwise used” by state or local officials. A lawsuit is pending.

“The state could be on the hook for a significant amount of money if something isn't resolved," he said. “I think these is where these two bills come into play to start the discussion of figuring out what that path forward is not only to help the businesses that were suffering economic impact during the pandemic but also limiting the state's liability in a manner that helps control what the costs will be."