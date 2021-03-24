Buttigieg pitches infrastructure needs to divided Congress

Still, Republicans in the closely divided Congress are already balking at the size and scope of the proposal as well as Biden’s focus on the environment. Some Democrats have privately told the administration that they will likely have to bypass Republicans and use their narrow party majorities in the House and Senate to pass infrastructure plans with budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority.

Biden is expected to provide details on his economic proposals in a speech next week.

“A transportation bill needs to be a transportation bill — not the Green New Deal,” Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House panel, says in prepared remarks for Thursday’s hearing, drawing lines on what House Republicans can accept. “This needs to be about roads and bridges. ... The more massive any bill becomes, the more bipartisanship suffers.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the House transportation panel, says lawmakers should be asking what consequences the country will suffer “for every day of delay."

“Infrastructure is integral to the functioning of our economy and investing heavily in it at this moment in time is key to our nation’s recovery," DeFazio says in his prepared remarks.