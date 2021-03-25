Buttigieg pitches 'once in a generation' infrastructure fix

Asked Thursday whether Democrats intended to work with Republicans on infrastructure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said “in areas where we can work with our Republican colleagues, we will.”

“Hopefully we can get them to work with us,” he told reporters. “But as I said, if we can’t, we’re going to have to move forward.”

Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the House transportation panel, said there is broad agreement that the American public wants the nation’s crumbling infrastructure rebuilt.

“They’re tired of potholes, they’re tired of detours, failed bridges, congestion and all the problems,” DeFazio said. “They’re tired of water mains that blow up and sewer systems that back up into their homes. We can do this.”

At the same time, DeFazio said an infrastructure bill will need to focus on the challenges of the 21st century, a nod to climate change. He said the country shouldn’t just add new lanes to highways, stressing “that’s not what this is going to be about.”

Work on this year’s infrastructure bill and other green efforts has already begun in full force with committee hearings and closed-door meetings.