Buttigieg tours New York rail tunnel as $11B project looms

Assuming a funding deal is worked out, primary construction wouldn't begin until 2023, Schumer said, though he added that he hopes to push that up to sometime next year. Once that begins, it will take about six or seven years to complete.

Schumer sounded a positive tone.

“Today we can announce that the hostage that was the Gateway tunnel under the previous administration has been set free,” he said.

The project will benefit in part from $49 billion set aside for transit and $66 billion set aside specifically for rail projects contained in the bipartisan infrastructure plan being considered in Washington, he added.

The existing tunnel is prone to problems and delays due to aging infrastructure. Saltwater intrusion from Superstorm Sandy in 2012 accelerated the tunnel’s deterioration and forced Amtrak, which owns the tunnel, to embark on costly repairs to keep it functioning reliably.

Hundreds of trains and hundreds of thousands of passengers pass through the tunnel per day during normal times.

A new tunnel would allow the old tunnel to be overhauled, a process that would take roughly two years, and then returned to use.

That could significantly increase rail capacity into and out of New York, though it likely would require additional tracks at Penn Station. Cuomo and transit officials announced plans to redo Penn Station in April, but those are expected to take years to be implemented.

