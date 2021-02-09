By 2050, Illinois would use only renewable energy under bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly are reviving a plan to make Illinois reliant only on renewable power sources by 2050 with policies and regulations to encourage a switch to generating energy from such sustainable sources as wind and solar.

The Clean Energy Jobs Act has a new boost with the election of Democratic President Joe Biden and the urgency engendered by the triple whammy of a global pandemic, a racial justice crisis and a corruption scandal involving the state's largest utility, advocates said at a news conference Tuesday.

Add to that Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker's pledge a year ago to reject energy legislation written by utilities and last month's ascension of a clean-power advocate, Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch, to the House speaker's post, and proponents say the pieces are in place to prevent the plan from stalling as it has previously.

“Illinois and Oregon are the only states in the country led by Democrats that have not passed a measure to ensure 100% clean energy by 2050,” said the Rev. Scott Onque, a minister on the south side of Chicago and policy director of the nonprofit Faith in Place. “Our job is clear. We need to pass comprehensive clean energy legislation that combats climate change, creates equitable jobs and holds utilities accountable.”