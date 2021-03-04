By slimmest of margins, Senate takes up $1.9T relief bill

Congress wants to send the bill to Biden before March 14, when a previous round of emergency benefits for people tossed out of work by the pandemic expires.

As soon as the Senate began considering the bill, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., forced the chamber's clerks to begin reading the entire 628-page measure aloud. He said earlier that he was doing it to “shine the light on this abusive and obscene amount of money.”

Schumer said Johnson would “accomplish little more than a few sore throats for the Senate clerks."

Asked about GOP delays, Biden told reporters he's talked to Republican lawmakers and added, “We’re keeping everybody informed.” Biden met last month with Republican senators who offered a plan one-third the size of Democrats' proposal, and there have been no signs since of serious talks.

Johnson's move, which would take many hours to complete, pointed to a larger GOP argument: Democrats were ramming an overpriced bill through that disregarded that growing numbers of vaccinations and other signs suggesting the country's pandemic ordeal is beginning to ease.

“Instead of heading into a dark tunnel, we're accelerating out of it," said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.