California advances 2 zoning bills to promote scarce housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Spurred by an affordable housing shortage, spiking home prices and intractable homelessness, California lawmakers on Thursday advanced the second of two measures designed to cut through local zoning ordinances.

The measure promoted by Senate leader Toni Atkins and supported by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, both Democrats, would make it easier to build smaller second units on what are now single-family properties. That could include up to four units, such as duplexes or homes with attached living units, if the lot is split into two equal parcels under the bill.

The goal is “opening the door for more families to pursue their version of the California Dream," said Atkins, "whether that means building a home for an elderly parent to live in, creating a new source of income, buying that first house, or being welcomed into a new neighborhood.”

The measure largely skirts local approval, though Atkins earlier added ways for local governments to block construction that might imperil public safety or public health or is done by housing speculators. Those applying for the lot splits would have to swear that they intend to occupy one of the housing units as their principal residence for a minimum of three years.