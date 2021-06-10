California businesses baffled by various reopening rules

“The posting of this guidance clearly requiring people, putting the requirement on the individual to self-attest to their vaccine status by wearing or not wearing a mask, will be the way — one approved way — to comply with this set of updates," Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's secretary of health and human services, said this week. Ghaly said businesses can also require vaccine verification or face coverings if they choose.

But the state's Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, which oversees workplaces, has been drafting its own, distinct reopening rules. Last week, the board adopted a rule that would have let workers forgo masks only if every employee in a room was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Cal/OSHA board has since backtracked and is considering changes to those rules but these won't be revisited until a June 17 meeting or likely to take effect until the end of the month.

The rules apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in offices, factories and retail.