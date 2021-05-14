California counties await mask, social distancing guidance

She wishes the Biden administration had waited until more people had been vaccinated nationally.

“I will mask up and keep socially distanced for as long as I see fit. I also won’t be around people lax in their protocols yet,” the San Francisco resident said by email. “I’m just not there yet, and I REALLY hope people will see we aren’t quite there yet.”

Berkeley resident Justin Grant said he wishes the federal government had loosened outdoor masking rules earlier, given that all the scientific research he’s seen shows “that outdoor masking is completely unnecessary.”

He waited Thursday at a Walgreens pharmacy with his 13-year-old daughter, who had just received her vaccination. She wanted the shot so she can hang out with her friends, he said, and he had no hesitation letting her, given that he trusts the science.

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health, which has been among the strictest in the country in mandating masks and social distancing, cheered the announcement as “great news” on social media, saying that it underscored the efficacy of the vaccine.

The department said it must wait for the state to adopt new guidelines, as will Riverside and San Diego counties.