California court upholds now-lapsed LA County dining ban

Restaurants, which already were struggling because of stay-at-home orders and a ban on indoor dining, were told to shut down outdoor service as well, reducing them to offering only takeout and deliveries.

The appeals court said it was sympathetic to the plight of restaurant owners and employees but that broad deference should be given to officials unless they act arbitrarily, capriciously or violate core constitutional rights.

“Wisdom and precedent dictate that elected officials and their expert public health officers, rather than the judiciary, generally should decide how best to respond to health emergencies,” Justice Brian Currey wrote in the unanimous decision.

The appellate ruling said that the outdoor ban was issued “at a time when infection rates were surging, and Southern California's intensive care units were about to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients."

The court rejected the lower court ruling that would have blocked the closure until the county provided a risk-benefit analysis. The three-judge panel said that while the county had no specific study that demonstrated outdoor dining contributed to spread of the virus, it had a rational basis to believe it does.