California enacts 2 laws to slice through local zoning rules

The new law “undermines the ability of local governments to responsibly plan for the types of housing that communities need, circumvents the local government review process, and silences community voices,” said league executive director Carolyn Coleman, noting that there are no provisions requiring that the new housing be affordable.

Newsom has made fighting homelessness a centerpiece of his administration and said he was spurred to even more urgency by a recall election that threatened to unseat him in midterm. He survived when nearly two-thirds of voters decided to keep him in office this week.

Atkins, a fellow Democrat, earlier said the legislation was a longtime and elusive goal driven by her own experience growing up in a series of rentals when “the idea that the Atkins family could own a home of our own was ... a far off fantasy.”

California’s median sales price for single-family homes is now $811,170, up 21.7% since July of last year.

The advocacy group California Community Builders has said legislation approved by lawmakers this year would help narrow a racial wealth gap in California, where more than 60% of whites own their homes compared to 35% of Blacks and about 40% of Latinos.