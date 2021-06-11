California governor pledges consistent workplace mask rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he's confident his workplace regulators will soon fall in line with California's plan to drop virtually all masking and social distancing requirements next week for people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board is set to consider revising its conflicting rules Thursday, two days after the state more broadly eases its pandemic restrictions.

“I expect and am determined to see a favorable outcome when they convene,” Newsom said of the worksite board he appoints. “We’ll get where we need to go, and I have all the confidence in the world we’ll get there next week.”

Newsom said he expects to take executive steps to have the worksite regulations take effect more quickly than the 10-day administrative law review that would normally push back the effective date for the new rules until at least June 28.

He left unclear whether he also intends to bridge the remaining potential gap of a few days between when the state lifts its orders on Tuesday and the board meets on Thursday. Unless he acts, the current more restrictive worksite rules will remain in effect during that window.