California governor seeks $1.5B boost for small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is getting $27 billion in federal coronavirus relief, and Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that he wants to give some of that money to small-business owners that were forced to temporarily close during the pandemic.

The Democratic governor said he will ask state lawmakers to add $1.5 billion to a program that gives up to $25,000 grants to small businesses that they do not have to pay back. That program already has $2.5 billion to give away, meaning the proposal — if approved — would put the fund at $4 billion.

Newsom said it would be the largest relief program in the country for small businesses, which he said are “roaring back” as the state reopens its economy. He responded forcefully to recent criticism that California is in decline, a theme pushed by his rivals in recent weeks following news of the state's first-ever population decline and the loss of a congressional seat.

"People think our best days are behind it. You’re full of it. You have no idea what this state represents, and what it’s going to represent to the rest of the world," Newsom said.