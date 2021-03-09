California governor sees 'brighter days' ahead amid pandemic

Newsom highlighted what he and the Democratic-controlled state Legislature have done to address the economic fallout from the pandemic. That includes signing a $7.6 billion stimulus package that will send $600 payments to many low-to moderate-income Californians on top of the $1,400 relief checks Congress is likely to approve soon.

He also highlighted a recent $6.6 billion spending package aimed at enticing public school districts to get students back into classrooms by month’s end. But districts must meet strict requirements to get their full share of the spending, and it’s unclear how many will be able to do that by March 31.

“We won't be satisfied until everybody is back in school,” Newsom said.

The backdrop for Newsom's speech was 56,000 empty seats that represent roughly the number of Californians who have died from the coronavirus, the most in the country.

Newsom called California’s death rate “one of the lowest per capita in the nation” at 134 per 100,000 residents. But according to data from the Centers for Disease Control, California ranks 25th in deaths per capita among states.