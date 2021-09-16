California imposes more safeguards on youth organizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California imposed more safeguards on youth service organizations Thursday to protect against future child abuse complaints like those that drove the Boys Scouts of America into bankruptcy last year.

Legislation approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom will require such organizations to have at least two mandated reporters present when employees or volunteers are working directly with children.

It requires fingerprint-based background checks for employees and regular volunteers, which Democratic Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez said is designed to catch child abusers with criminal records before they start working with children.

And it requires adults volunteering more than 16 hours a month or 32 hours a year to be trained in identifying and reporting child abuse and neglect.

The requirements take effect Jan. 1.

“As a parent, I want to know that my kids are in a safe environment when they’re part of a youth service organization,” Gonzalez said in a statement.