California inks contract with new 40K-member childcare union

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — At a time when labor unions are struggling across the United States, California on Friday signed a first-time contract with 40,000 childcare providers under a new collective bargaining agreement.

With his signature, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom ratified the contact with Child Care Providers United, increased wage rates and began phasing in 200,000 subsidized childcare slots that the governor and advocates said are crucial to reopening a state economy pummeled by the pandemic, by allowing more parents to go back to work.

“At the end of the day, this is about economic development,” Newsom said. "This is about fundamental infrastructure — the human capital — that’s as important as roads and bridges."

The bargaining agreement also empowers caregivers who are primarily women, many of them women of color, he said.

“Now 40,000 strong, this hasn’t happened in the country,” Newsom said during an online signing ceremony. “This is one of the most significant and important organization efforts that has occurred in years and years in the United States of America.”