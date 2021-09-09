California OKs new spending on drought, wildfire prevention

Thursday's votes marked the end of one of the strangest budget years in memory, with large swings in revenue as lawmakers tried and failed to accurately predict the pandemic's impact on the economy.

Last year, Newsom and the Democratic-dominated Legislature cut spending, raised taxes and delayed funding across state government because they thought the state was headed toward a devastating $54.3 billion deficit after the coronavirus forced a statewide shutdown of schools and many businesses.

Instead, revenues soared as most office workers kept their jobs — and kept paying taxes — while they transitioned to working from home. Meanwhile, the super-wealthy saw their net worth skyrocket on the back of a strong stock market, pouring billions of dollars in capital gains taxes into the state treasury.

The result was an astonishing $47 billion surplus for California, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office. Adding in other new money including aid from the federal government and new revenue for schools means California had more than $100 billion in new money to spend.

“We planned for the worst and we got one of the best budgets in our state history, actually the largest budget in our state's history,” Ting said.

The turnaround could not have come at a better time for Newsom, who is facing a recall election on Tuesday that could end his term one year early. Newsom and his Democratic allies in the state Legislature used the new money to hand out up to $1,000 checks to most of the state's adults, plus agreed to pay off up to 18 months of unpaid rent for most renters.

