California power regulators cast doubt on utility's plans

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California power regulators are poised to reprimand Pacific Gas & Electric for continuing to neglect its electrical grid that has ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California and could order the utility to do be more vigilant in the upcoming months of hot, windy weather.

The anticipated rebuke from the California Public Utilities Commission Thursday would serve as official notice to PG&E that it hasn’t been doing enough to reduce the risks posed by a combination of crumbling equipment and overgrown trees susceptible to touching or toppling into nearby power lines.

It marks the first step in a process that could eventually lead to regulators revoking PG&E’s utility license as part of deal worked out last year while the company during bankruptcy, triggered by its role in a series of 2017 and 2018 wildfires that killed more than 100 people and destroyed more than 27,000 buildings.

In a separate ongoing proceeding, a watchdog agency for the Public Utilities Commission is recommending that regulators reject PG&E’s plan for preventing wildfires for this year. The Public Advocates Office also cites the utility for trimming trees and replacing equipment in the lowest-risk areas of its grid instead of the most dangerous parts.