California regulators reconsider mask standard for workers

Without such action, the groups said the state's economy won't fully reopen next week as Newsom has said.

“Businesses will not bring employees back with the level of confusion and uncertainty created by the ETS and the mixed messages coming from state and local leaders," the letter said.

The groups called the board's regulations “expensive liabilities for businesses of all sizes, but especially for small businesses who may not have the legal expertise to navigate the confusing and contradictory statements and regulations coming from various levels of government."

Newsom was asked last Friday if he would issue such an order and he indicated he was disinclined.

On Tuesday, Newsom’s office repeated its statement from last week: that the administration is “hopeful the board will further revise its guidance to reflect the latest science while continuing to protect workers and balancing realistic and enforceable requirements for employers.”

The Cal/OSHA board's regulations apply in almost every workplace in the state, including workers in offices, factories and retail.

Its pandemic rules apply to all employees except those working from home or where there is a single employee who does not have contact with other people.